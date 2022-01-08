Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Price Target at $11.89

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 212.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.