Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $8.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.