Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €68.00

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($77.27).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

1COV opened at €57.48 ($65.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.08 and its 200 day moving average is €55.30. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

