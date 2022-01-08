Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $257.75

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
