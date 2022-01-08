Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $82.63

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

