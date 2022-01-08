Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post $101.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $101.00 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $390.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

YEXT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 987,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,740. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 76.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Yext by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

