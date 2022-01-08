Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

