Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $14.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $94,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

