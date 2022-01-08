Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

