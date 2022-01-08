Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.97 Million

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $486.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.30 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

