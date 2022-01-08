Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day moving average of $265.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

