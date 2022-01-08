Brokerages Expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 181,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,288. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

In related news, COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

