Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.17 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

