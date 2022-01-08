Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,434. The firm has a market cap of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

