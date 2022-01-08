Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $127.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $493.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.09 million, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Amundi bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

