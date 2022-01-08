Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Tronox reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Tronox by 34.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.