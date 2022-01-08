Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 965,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,879. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

