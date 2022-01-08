Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 915.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of OXM opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

