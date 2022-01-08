Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

