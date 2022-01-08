Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD opened at $19.83 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

