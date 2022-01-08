British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

