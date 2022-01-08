Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.