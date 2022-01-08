Brian Daly Sells 6,125 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CONN opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

