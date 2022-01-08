Boxwood Ventures Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,324 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Verizon Communications makes up 5.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.