Boxwood Ventures Inc. Invests $666,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 292,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.