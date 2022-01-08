Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,302,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $532.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

