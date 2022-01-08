Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of FTVI stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.