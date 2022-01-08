Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $8.60 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $59,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter by 52.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,988,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,599,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

