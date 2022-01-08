Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,109 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.75 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.22.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

