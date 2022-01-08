Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

