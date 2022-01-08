Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 357,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,520 shares.The stock last traded at $56.37 and had previously closed at $56.40.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.