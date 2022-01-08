Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.