Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

