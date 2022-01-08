Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,559 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

