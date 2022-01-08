Boston Partners Sells 29,013 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Euronav were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

