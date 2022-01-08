Boston Partners Sells 13,277 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 310,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

