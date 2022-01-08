Boston Partners Reduces Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

