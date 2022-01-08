Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.08 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $846.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

