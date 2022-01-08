Boston Partners Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

