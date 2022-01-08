Boston Partners Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Celestica worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

