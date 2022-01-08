Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

