BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) & Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Head-To-Head Survey

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of BOQI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of BOQI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOQI International Medical $12.85 million 1.37 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $40.19 million 1.38 -$13.09 million N/A N/A

BOQI International Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares BOQI International Medical and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOQI International Medical -25.47% -39.37% -20.15% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group beats BOQI International Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

