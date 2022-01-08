Bonfida Achieves Market Cap of $114.43 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $114.43 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00006128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00076186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.06 or 0.07349487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.04 or 0.99166008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070594 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonfida should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonfida using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

