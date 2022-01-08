BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 92,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

