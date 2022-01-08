BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 9,989 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,258,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.38 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

