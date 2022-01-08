BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 43,310 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2,591.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $271.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.52 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $265.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

