BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.38.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

