Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

