BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.87 and a 200-day moving average of €55.47. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.