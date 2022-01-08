B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BMRRY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.